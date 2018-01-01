Founded
2013
Franchising Since
2017 (1 Years)
Corporate Address
833 Lincoln Ave., #E5
West Chester, PA 19380
CEO
Dan Nestor
Initial Investment ⓘ
$84,750 - $101,900
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
NexClean has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
25 hours
Classroom Training:
25 hours