Nstant Money Tax Service
Tax preparation, tax planning, business formation
Founded
1997
Franchising Since
2014 (4 Years)
Corporate Address
6212 Samuell Blvd., #125
Dallas, TX 75228
CEO
Calvin Brown
Initial Investment ⓘ
$58,700 - $71,900
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
12%
Ad Royalty Fee
5%
Nstant Money Tax Service offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
On-The-Job Training:
1 day
Classroom Training:
5 days
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2