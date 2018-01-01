Nuviva Medical Weight Loss
Medically-supervised weight-loss clinic
Founded
2008
Franchising Since
2010 (8 Years)
Corporate Address
13450 Parker Commons Ct., #105
Ft. Myers, FL 33912
CEO
Alex Joseph
Initial Investment ⓘ
$160,100 - $229,600
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$75,000 - $75,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Nuviva Medical Weight Loss has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
5 days
Classroom Training:
2 days
Additional Training:
3-5 days on-site 30 days after opening
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
4 - 6