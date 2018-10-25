NYPD Pizza
Pizza
Founded
1996
Franchising Since
2004 (14 Years)
Corporate Address
2589 S. Hiawassee Rd.
Orlando, FL 32835
CEO
Paul Russo
Initial Investment ⓘ
$394,160 - $896,700
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000 - $150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
NYPD Pizza has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
100 hours
Classroom Training:
25 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3 - 15