Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services
Commercial cleaning
Founded
1992
Franchising Since
1996 (22 Years)
Corporate Address
3450 E. Lake Rd., #200
Palm Harbor, FL 34685
CEO
Todd Hopkins
Initial Investment ⓘ
$59,500 - $107,200
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$85,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
9%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, accounts receivable, payroll
Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
56 hours
Classroom Training:
36 hours