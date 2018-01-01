Oil & Vinegar
Specialty food store
Founded
1999
Franchising Since
1999 (19 Years)
Corporate Address
2630 77th Ave. S.E., #314
Mercer Island, WA 98040
CEO
Matt Stermer
Initial Investment ⓘ
$239,000 - $435,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$400,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$80,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Oil & Vinegar offers in-house financing to cover the following: inventory
Oil & Vinegar has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
2 weeks
Classroom Training:
1 week
Additional Training:
At existing store
Number of Employees Required to Run:
4