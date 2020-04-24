Ori'Zaba's Scratch Mexican Grill
Ori'Zaba's Scratch Mexican Grill
About
Founded

2001

Franchising Since

2018 (2 Years)

Corporate Address

8082 S. Interport Blvd., #200
Englewood, CO 80112

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$374,000 - $775,000

Net-worth Requirement

$400,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$200,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$30,000 - $30,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5%

Ad Royalty Fee

2%

Financing Options

Ori'Zaba's Scratch Mexican Grill has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

$5,000 off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

222 hours

Classroom Training:

48 hours

Additional Training:

Online training

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $374,000 High - $775,000
Units
-20.0%-1 UNITS (1 Year) -33.3%-2 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: April 24th, 2020
