Overtime Franchise
Youth sports programs
Founded
2003
Franchising Since
2016 (2 Years)
Corporate Address
11741 Bowman Green Dr.
Reston, VA 20190
CEO
Chris Whelan
Parent Company
Overtime Athletics
Initial Investment ⓘ
$59,900 - $68,600
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$20,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 1%
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
12 hours
Classroom Training:
20 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
5 - 25