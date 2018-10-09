Oxxo Care Cleaners
Dry cleaning and laundry services
Founded
2001
Franchising Since
2002 (16 Years)
Corporate Address
1874 N. Young Cir.
Hollywood, FL 33020
CEO
Salomon Mishaan
Parent Company
International Cleaners Corp.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$475,500 - $667,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$150,000 - $500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000 - $250,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$36,000 - $36,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4-6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Oxxo Care Cleaners has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
40% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
28 hours
Classroom Training:
52 hours