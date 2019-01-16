Painter1
Painting
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Painter1
Painting

About
Founded

2012

Franchising Since

2016 (3 Years)

Corporate Address

105 N. Main St.
Spanish Fork, UT 84660

Parent Company

Stratify LLC

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$58,910 - $121,520

Net-worth Requirement

$50,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$50,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$37,500 - $37,500

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5%

Ad Royalty Fee

2%

Financing Options

Painter1 offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee

Veteran Incentives

10% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Online Support

Field Operations

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

20 hours

Classroom Training:

20 hours

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $58,910 High - $121,520
Units
+45.5%+5 UNITS (1 Year) +433.3%+13 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Related Franchises

See More

360 Painting

See More

CertaPro Painters

Request Free Info

Five Star Painting

Franchise Articles

Powerful Business Women on a Mission to Transform the Fitness Culture

Powerful Business Women on a Mission to Transform the Fitness Culture

6 min read
Possible Ways To Research Your Franchise Business In 2019

Possible Ways To Research Your Franchise Business In 2019

Establishing any business, particularly a franchise business is a difficult and daunting task
Aashita Marya | 3 min read
Bed Bath & Beyond (Up 49 Percent This Year) Continues to Rise, but the Market Falls Flat

Bed Bath & Beyond (Up 49 Percent This Year) Continues to Rise, but the Market Falls Flat

Stocks were not feeling the love from investors on Valentine's Day.
Andrew Osterland | 3 min read
Franchise Business Opportunities For Women

Franchise Business Opportunities For Women

According to data from Pricewaterhouse Coopers and the International Franchise Association, female business owners account for roughly 25% of total franchise unit ownership today.
Aashita Marya | 2 min read
Why These 3 Advisors Paid to Say 'No' Are Your Best Allies When Buying a Franchise

Why These 3 Advisors Paid to Say 'No' Are Your Best Allies When Buying a Franchise

Talk to these three people -- who are more likely to tell you 'no' -- before handing over your hard-earned cash for a franchise business.
Mark Siebert | 5 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: February 22nd, 2019
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing