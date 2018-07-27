Paisano's Pizza
Pizza and Italian food
Founded
1998
Franchising Since
2009 (9 Years)
Corporate Address
4465 Brookfield Corporate Dr., #202
Chantilly, VA 20151
CEO
Fouad Qreitem
Parent Company
Capital Restaurant Group
Initial Investment ⓘ
$347,000 - $635,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Paisano's Pizza has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
180 hours
Classroom Training:
12 hours