Papa Murphy's Take 'N' Bake Pizza
Take-and-bake pizza
Founded
1981
Franchising Since
1982 (36 Years)
Corporate Address
8000 N.E. Parkway Dr., #350
Vancouver, WA 98662
CEO
Weldon Spangler
Ticker Symbol
Initial Investment ⓘ
$279,070 - $518,780
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$275,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$80,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Papa Murphy's Take 'N' Bake Pizza has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
Reduced royalty fee for first three years
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
230 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
10
Papa Murphy's Take 'N' Bake Pizza is ranked #446 in the Franchise 500!
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Midwest, South, Southeast, Southwest, West, Canada, Middle East