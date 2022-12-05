Signing out of account, Standby...
Company Overview
About Party In A Tent
- Industry
- Business Opportunity
- Related Categories
- Business Opportunity
- Founded
- 2013
- Corporate Address
-
1331 Wenonah Dr.
Florence, SC 29501
Business Overview
- In Business Since
- 2015 (7 years)
- Where seeking
-
This company is seeking new business opportunities throughout the US.
This company is seeking new business opportunities worldwide.
- # of Units
- 9 (as of 2018)
Additional Information
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Party In A Tent.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the parent company charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Investment
- $40,000 - $60,000
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the business
- Is business term renewable?
- N/A
Training & Support Offered
Business opportunities offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help licensees/dealers run their businesses.
- Ongoing Support
-
Toll-Free LineOnline Support
Operations
Additional details about running this business.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- N/A
- Can this business be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this business be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same business may be opened.
