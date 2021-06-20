Pastrami House

Sandwiches, soups, salads
2021 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$190K - $506K
Units as of 2019
1
Company Overview

About Pastrami House

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Sandwiches
Founded
2019
Leadership
Nick Liuzzi, Founder & CEO

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2021 (0 years)
# of employees at HQ
5
# of Units
1 (as of 2019)

Franchisor Information

Social
Facebook, Twitter
Corporate Address
19 Rockingham Ct.
Manalapan, NJ 07726
Corporate Address: Pastrami House

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Pastrami House franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000
Initial Investment
$189,600 - $505,800
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
61 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
6
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Pastrami House landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

