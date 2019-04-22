Patrice & Associates Franchising Inc.
#135 Franchise 500| Hospitality, retail, and sales recruiting

Patrice & Associates Franchising Inc.
Hospitality, retail, and sales recruiting
|

About
Founded

1989

Franchising Since

2008 (12 Years)

Corporate Address

3140 W. Ward Rd.
Dunkirk, MD 20754

Leadership

Patrice Rice, CEO

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$90,625 - $108,000

Net-worth Requirement

$100,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$58,000 - $58,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

10%

Ad Royalty Fee

2%

Financing Options

Patrice & Associates Franchising Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

10% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

Website development

Classroom Training:

80 hours

Patrice & Associates Franchising Inc. is ranked #135 in the Franchise 500!
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $90,625 High - $108,000
Units
+10.6%+15 UNITS (1 Year) +63.5%+61 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Canada

Related Franchises

Request Free Info

Express Employment Professionals

See More

Spherion Staffing

Request Free Info

Interim HealthCare

See More

Labor Finders

See More

PrideStaff

See More

Remedy Intelligent Staffing LLC

See More

College Nannies, Sitters and Tutors

See More

BrightStar Care

Franchise Articles

The Top Franchise Options for Each Member of the Rose Family on 'Schitt's Creek'

The Top Franchise Options for Each Member of the Rose Family on 'Schitt's Creek'

The Emmy-winning comedy depicts a family of down-on-their-luck entrepreneurs, but each of them are unique in their interests and approaches.
Entrepreneur Staff | 4 min read
Aroma Joe's Leader: "How I Learned to Be a CEO"

Aroma Joe's Leader: "How I Learned to Be a CEO"

Loren Goodridge served in the Navy, learned about business as a Subway franchisee and is now CEO of growing franchise Aroma Joe's. Here's why it was the perfect path.
Jessica Thomas | 3 min read
Why This Serial Entrepreneur Opened a Painting With a Twist - In the Middle of the Pandemic

Why This Serial Entrepreneur Opened a Painting With a Twist - In the Middle of the Pandemic

Dee Clemmons had experienced the brand as a customer, and it made her feel at peace. Now she's out to share that feeling.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
Tired of Being Kicked to the Curb? Maybe It's Time To Be Your Own Boss.

Tired of Being Kicked to the Curb? Maybe It's Time To Be Your Own Boss.

There are two ways to go: pursue a dream idea from scratch or bet on a proven concept as a franchisee.
Danny Cattan and James Vitrano | 5 min read
6 Ways to Turbocharge Your Solopreneur Productivity

6 Ways to Turbocharge Your Solopreneur Productivity

Essential tips that will help you establish good work habits and achieve a lot more for your business in less time.
Laura D. Adams | 5 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: September 27th, 2020
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing