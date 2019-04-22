1989
2008 (12 Years)
3140 W. Ward Rd.
Dunkirk, MD 20754
Patrice Rice, CEO
$90,625 - $108,000
$100,000
$58,000 - $58,000
10%
2%
Patrice & Associates Franchising Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
10% off franchise fee
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
Website development
80 hours