Patriot Broadband
High-speed internet service for rural areas
Patriot Broadband
High-speed internet service for rural areas

About
Founded

2016

Franchising Since

2019 (0 Years)

Corporate Address

8725 N.W. 18th Terrace
Doral, FL 33172

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$44,950 - $58,100

Net-worth Requirement

$29,900

Liquid Cash Requirement

$29,900

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$29,900 - $29,900

Ongoing Royalty Fee

8%

Ad Royalty Fee

to 1%

Financing Options

Patriot Broadband has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Online Support

Marketing Support

Social media

On-The-Job Training:

28 hours

Classroom Training:

12 hours

Number of Employees Required to Run:

3 - 7

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $44,950 High - $58,100
Units
+100.0%+0 UNITS (1 Year) +100.0%+1 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

