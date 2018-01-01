Paymore
Electronics buying and recycling
Founded
2010
Franchising Since
2012 (6 Years)
Corporate Address
581C Broadway
Massapequa, NY 11758
CEO
Stephen Preuss
Initial Investment ⓘ
$54,350 - $85,450
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$15,000 - $15,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$1K/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
$250/mo.
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
1 week
Classroom Training:
1 week
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
4