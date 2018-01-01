PDH (Publik Draft House)
Pub-style restaurant
Founded
2009
Franchising Since
2012 (6 Years)
Corporate Address
654 Peachtree St.
Atlanta, GA 30308
CEO
Eddie Johnson
Initial Investment ⓘ
$423,000 - $891,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
PDH (Publik Draft House) has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
50% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
2 weeks
Classroom Training:
2 weeks
Number of Employees Required to Run:
18 - 25