Peace, Love & Little Donuts
Doughnuts and coffee
Founded
2009
Franchising Since
2016 (2 Years)
Corporate Address
104 Marshall Dr.
Moon Township, PA 15108
CEO
Jeff Bennett
Initial Investment ⓘ
$121,200 - $235,100
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Peace, Love & Little Donuts has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social media
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
20 hours