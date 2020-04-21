2014
2020 (0 Years)
6586 N.W. 97th Dr.
Parkland, FL 33076
$61,200 - $294,000
$35,000
$35,000
$20,000 - $35,000
3.5-5.5%
petNmind has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Grand Opening
Site Selection
Social media
30 hours
10 hours
Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.