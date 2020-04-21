petNmind
Natural pet food and supplies; dog self-wash

petNmind
Natural pet food and supplies; dog self-wash

About
Founded

2014

Franchising Since

2020 (0 Years)

Corporate Address

6586 N.W. 97th Dr.
Parkland, FL 33076

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$61,200 - $294,000

Net-worth Requirement

$35,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$35,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$20,000 - $35,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

3.5-5.5%

Financing Options

petNmind has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Grand Opening

Site Selection

Marketing Support

Social media

On-The-Job Training:

30 hours

Classroom Training:

10 hours

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $61,200 High - $294,000
Units
+100.0%+0 UNITS (1 Year) +100.0%+0 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Related Franchises

Request Free Info

Pet Supplies Plus

See More

Dogtopia

See More

Petland

See More

Wild Birds Unlimited

See More

Camp Bow Wow

See More

Sit Means Sit Dog Training

Request Free Info

Pet Wants

See More

Aussie Pet Mobile Inc.

Franchise Articles

Fight for Your Franchise Challenge, Week 3: Building Your Tribe

Fight for Your Franchise Challenge, Week 3: Building Your Tribe

Be a decisive and rewarding leader, and you can get through anything.
Rick Grossmann | 5 min read
Buying a Franchise Post-Pandemic

Buying a Franchise Post-Pandemic

At some point we'll be able to return to work, and it's essential that we get businesses reopened when that time comes.
Scott Greenberg | 7 min read
Have You 'Immunized' Your Franchise Portfolio Against the Coronavirus?

Have You 'Immunized' Your Franchise Portfolio Against the Coronavirus?

For franchises, a blend of concepts, geography and margins are key to surviving economic downturns.
Danny Cattan and James Vitrano | 5 min read
The Best Franchise Brands of 2020

The Best Franchise Brands of 2020

Check out the top franchises, in every category.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 9 min read
Meet the Man Behind Burger King's and Popeyes' Viral Marketing Campaigns

Meet the Man Behind Burger King's and Popeyes' Viral Marketing Campaigns

Fernando Machado turned the fast-food giants into buzzy, relevant, always-on-point brands. Here's how.
Liz Brody | 15 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: April 21st, 2020
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.