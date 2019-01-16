There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
2005
2019 (0 Years)
24 W. 57th St., #805
New York, NY 10019
Jennifer Vaughn Maanavi
Jevo Inc.
$272,037 - $603,551
$500,000
$270,000
$50,000 - $50,000
7%
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
40-185 hours
45-100 hours
8 - 12