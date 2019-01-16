Physique 57
Barre fitness classes
About
Founded

2005

Franchising Since

2019 (0 Years)

Corporate Address

24 W. 57th St., #805
New York, NY 10019

CEO

Jennifer Vaughn Maanavi

Parent Company

Jevo Inc.

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$272,037 - $603,551

Net-worth Requirement

$500,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$270,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$50,000 - $50,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

7%

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Grand Opening

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

40-185 hours

Classroom Training:

45-100 hours

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

8 - 12

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $272,037 High - $603,551
Units
+16.7%+0 UNITS (1 Year) +20.0%+1 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: February 22nd, 2019
