Pizza Planet
Italian restaurants and ice cream parlors
Founded
2007
Franchising Since
2018 (0 Years)
Corporate Address
253 Main St., P.O. Box 384
Somerset, WI 54025
Parent Company
SZAMM Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$152,175 - $420,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$10,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$5,000 - $5,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
2.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
0.5%
Pizza Planet offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, inventory
Pizza Planet has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
106 hours
Classroom Training:
37 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
15