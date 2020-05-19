Please Hold
Custom on-hold messages

Please Hold
Custom on-hold messages

About
Founded

1994

Franchising Since

2020 (0 Years)

Corporate Address

12881 S.W. 117th St.
Miami, FL 33186

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$47,750 - $70,800

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$25,000 - $25,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

10%

Ad Royalty Fee

2%

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Toll-Free Line

Online Support

Field Operations

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Additional Training:

Online/phone training

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

1 - 2

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $47,750 High - $70,800
Units
+100.0%+0 UNITS (1 Year) +100.0%+0 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Canada, Mexico, South America
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

