Poke Life
Poke
Founded
2017
Franchising Since
2018 (0 Years)
Corporate Address
151 N.W. 24th St., #102
Miami, FL 33127
CEO
Elizabeth Sanchez
Initial Investment ⓘ
$174,750 - $438,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$30,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$30,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Poke Life has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Marketing Support
Social media
On-The-Job Training:
15 hours
Classroom Training:
26 hours