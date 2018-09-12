Poki Bowl
Build-your-own poke bowls
Founded
2015
Franchising Since
2017 (1 Years)
Corporate Address
81 Curtner Ave., #30
San Jose, CA 95125
CEO
Charlie Le
Initial Investment ⓘ
$169,750 - $326,500
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 1%
Poki Bowl has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
On-The-Job Training:
27 hours
Classroom Training:
13 hours