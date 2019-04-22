Pollo Campero USA
About
Founded

1971

Franchising Since

2001 (18 Years)

Corporate Address

12404 Park Central Dr., #250
Dallas, TX 75251

CEO

Luis Javier Rodas

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$432,421 - $1,973,350

Net-worth Requirement

$1,500,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$750,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$40,000 - $40,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5%

Ad Royalty Fee

1%

Financing Options

Pollo Campero USA has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

272 hours

Classroom Training:

40 hours

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $432,421 High - $1,973,350
Units

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: November 25th, 2019
