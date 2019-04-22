PostNet
PostNet
Packing, shipping, printing, signs, marketing solutions
About
Founded

1985

Franchising Since

1993 (27 Years)

Corporate Address

143 Union Blvd., #600
Lakewood, CO 80228

Leadership

Paolo Fiorelli, CEO

Parent Company

U.S. Business Holdings Inc.

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$185,617 - $227,550

Net-worth Requirement

$350,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$60,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$35,000 - $35,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5%

Ad Royalty Fee

2%

Financing Options

PostNet has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

35% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Online Support

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

40 hours

Classroom Training:

55 hours

Additional Training:

At store location 6-8 weeks after opening

Number of Employees Required to Run:

2 - 5

Steven Greenbaum and Brian Spindel founded PostNet in 1985, and began franchising the concept in 1993. PostNet Neighborhood Business Centers offer graphic design, printing, copying and shipping services for home-based and small- to medium-sized businesses, as well as consumers.
Initial Investment: Low - $185,617 High - $227,550
+2.1%+14 UNITS (1 Year) +2.1%+14 UNITS (3 Years)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Africa, Canada, Central America, South America

Franchise Articles

From Navy Jumpmaster to PostNet Franchisee

From Navy Jumpmaster to PostNet Franchisee

A retired sailor sheds her sea legs and finds solid ground--and financial freedom--as owner of a franchise.
Jason Daley | 4 min read
5 Deadly Sins That Can Wreck Your Franchise – and How to Avoid Them

5 Deadly Sins That Can Wreck Your Franchise – and How to Avoid Them

Understanding the numbers, knowing your operation inside and out, and being the best at one thing at a minimum are keys to survival
Danny Cattan and James Vitrano | 5 min read
5 Ways to Help Your Business Win in Times of Crisis

5 Ways to Help Your Business Win in Times of Crisis

As the president of a business deemed essential throughout the crisis, here's what I've learned.
Tim Davis | 4 min read
Wild for Animals? Check Out the Top 6 Franchises for Pet Lovers

Wild for Animals? Check Out the Top 6 Franchises for Pet Lovers

Here's how to own your own business... while spending time with furry (or feathered) friends.
Jason Fell | 4 min read
What Restaurant Franchising Will Look Like in 2021

What Restaurant Franchising Will Look Like in 2021

Three areas for restaurants to focus on right now to be prepared.
Mark Siebert | 5 min read

