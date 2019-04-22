1985
1993 (27 Years)
143 Union Blvd., #600
Lakewood, CO 80228
Paolo Fiorelli, CEO
U.S. Business Holdings Inc.
$185,617 - $227,550
$350,000
$60,000
$35,000 - $35,000
5%
2%
PostNet has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
35% off franchise fee
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
40 hours
55 hours
At store location 6-8 weeks after opening
2 - 5