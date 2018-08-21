Precision Tune Auto Care
Auto repair and maintenance
Founded
1975
Franchising Since
1978 (40 Years)
Corporate Address
748 Miller Dr. S.E.
Leesburg, VA 20175
CEO
Robert Falconi
Parent Company
Icahn Automotive Group
Initial Investment ⓘ
$127,000 - $253,600
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$350,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7.5-6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Precision Tune Auto Care offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Precision Tune Auto Care has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$15,000 off franchise fee, reduced royalty fee for first year
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
4 hours
Classroom Training:
46.5 hours
Additional Training:
Additional training via video, CD, online, seminars
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
4 - 6