Preferred Care at Home
Senior home care
Founded
1984
Franchising Since
2007 (11 Years)
Corporate Address
354 N.E. 1st Ave.
Delray Beach, FL 33444
CEO
Frank Guerrieri
Initial Investment ⓘ
$62,500 - $84,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$45,000 - $100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$45,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$44,500 - $44,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5-3%
Ad Royalty Fee
$150/mo.
Preferred Care at Home offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Preferred Care at Home is ranked #441 in the Franchise 500!
The Guerrieris began franchising Preferred Care at Home in 2007. Franchisees offer live-in care, hospital-to-home care, companion and personal care, end-of-life care and nursing care services.