About
10773 S. Covered Bridge Dr.
Founded
2016
Franchising Since
2017 (1 Years)
Corporate Address
10773 S. Covered Bridge Dr.
Spanish Fork, UT 84660
CEO
Nick Thiele
Financial Requirements
Initial Investment ⓘ
$2,930 - $20,850
Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$2,500 - $12,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$350/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
to 8%
Support Options
Ongoing Support
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Additional Training:
Via webinar
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $2,930 High - $20,850
Units
+20.0%+0 UNITS (1 Year)
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
