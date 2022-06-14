FREE Franchise Guide!
2022 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$157K - $319K
Units as of 2022
1 0.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Company Overview

About Prepaze Academy

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Tutoring, Children's Education/Enrichment
Founded
2018
Parent Company
Ace Academy Inc.
Leadership
Shenba Chockalingam, Founder & CEO

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2022 (0 years)
# of employees at HQ
10
Where seeking

This company is seeking new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
1 (as of 2022)

Franchisor Information

Social
Facebook, LinkedIn
Corporate Address
7110 Dublin Blvd.
Dublin, CA 94588

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Prepaze Academy franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$39,000
Initial Investment
$156,500 - $318,500
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
Varies
Royalty Fee
12%+
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
4 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
14 hours
Classroom Training
9 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Grand Opening
Online Support
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Social Media
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
4
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Work with our free FranCoach and get what you need to start a Prepaze Academy franchise.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse more franchises that are similar to Prepaze Academy.

ClaimTek Systems

Medical billing and practice management solutions
Request Info

Interim HealthCare

Medical home care, medical staffing
Ranked #56
Request Info

Mathnasium

Math tutoring
Ranked #95
Learn More

Learning Experience Academy of Early Education, The

Preschool/educational childcare
Ranked #68
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchises

Picking a Winning Emerging Brand Is How You Get Rich in Franchising. Here's How to Spot One.

The key to generating wealth through franchising is to invest in an emerging brand. Here are 5 ways to help ensure you pick a winner.

Dan Rowe

Dan Rowe

Franchise 500

Follow These Essential Steps Before Purchasing a Franchise

A step-by-step look at becoming a franchisee.

Jeff Cheatham

Jeff Cheatham

Franchise 500

What's Hot in Automotive Franchising Right Now?

Automotive franchising is a category that will supercharge your entrepreneurial outlook.

Jeff Cheatham

Jeff Cheatham

Franchise 500

Why Restaurants Depend on Location, Location, Location

Zip codes, demographics and the local population will dictate the success of your establishment.

Jeff Cheatham

Jeff Cheatham

Franchises

The Founders of Cousins Maine Lobster Grow By Treating Everyone Like Cousins

They look for franchisees that feel like they could be family.

Franchises

4 Qualities Restaurant Franchisors Look For in a Franchisee

When it comes to franchising, it's all about the perfect match between franchisor and franchisee, especially in something as fast-paced as restaurant ownership.

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise by Entrepreneur Media. Our franchise listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise. That should include reviewing the franchisor's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees.
Updated: February 8th, 2021
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing