Priceless Rent-A-Car
Auto rentals
Founded
1997
Franchising Since
1997 (21 Years)
Corporate Address
13900 Laurel Lakes Ave.
Laurel, MD 20707
CEO
Jack Fitzgerald
Parent Company
International Franchise Systems
Initial Investment ⓘ
$188,255 - $719,607
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$18,000 - $75,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$34/car/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
$8/car/mo.
Priceless Rent-A-Car offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable
Veteran Incentives
$2,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
On-The-Job Training:
3 days
Classroom Training:
5 days
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2 - 4