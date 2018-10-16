Pro Clean USA
Commercial cleaning and maintenance
Founded
2016
Franchising Since
2016 (2 Years)
Corporate Address
2710 Del Prado Blvd. S., Unit 2, #143
Cape Coral, FL 33904
CEO
Bryan Rexroat
Initial Investment ⓘ
$3,450 - $50,350
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$25,000 - $50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$2,700 - $39,600
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Pro Clean USA offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
6.5 hours
Classroom Training:
4.5 hours