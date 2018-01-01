Pro-Cuts Sport
Hair salon
Founded
2011
Franchising Since
2011 (7 Years)
Corporate Address
7201 Metro Blvd.
Minneapolis, MN 55439-2131
CEO
Hugh Sawyer
Ticker Symbol
Initial Investment ⓘ
$168,280 - $258,898
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$300,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$27,500 - $27,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
4%
Pro-Cuts Sport has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Veteran Incentives
$2,500 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
5 days
Classroom Training:
5 days
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
6