Project Walk
Paralysis recovery centers
Founded
1999
Franchising Since
2012 (6 Years)
Corporate Address
2732 Loker Avenue West
Carlsbad, CA 92010
CEO
Tim Yates
Initial Investment ⓘ
$248,000 - $473,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$35,000 - $350,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$35,000 - $350,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$60,000 - $60,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
9%
Project Walk has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment, payroll
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Classroom Training:
4 weeks for specialists, 1 wee
Additional Training:
Online training for specialists
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
6