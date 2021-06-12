Pureflo Yoga

Hot yoga
2021 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$233K - $357K
Units as of 2021
8 11.1% over 3 years
Company Overview

About Pureflo Yoga

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Fitness , Recreation
Founded
2008
Parent Company
Powerflow Yoga LLC
Leadership
Jerry LePore, Owner

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2019 (2 years)
# of employees at HQ
5
# of Units
8 (as of 2021)

Franchisor Information

Corporate Address
1288 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
Corporate Address: Pureflo Yoga

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Pureflo Yoga franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$32,000
Initial Investment
$233,314 - $357,353
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Pureflo Yoga has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
20 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Additional Training
At training studio
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
No

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Pureflo Yoga landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise by Entrepreneur Media. Our franchise listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise. That should include reviewing the franchisor's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees.
Updated: February 8th, 2021
