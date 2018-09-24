Rabocao
Pet grooming
Founded
2012
Franchising Since
2018 (0 Years)
Corporate Address
6815 Biscayne Blvd., #376
Miami, FL 33138
CEO
Eduardo Hernando
Initial Investment ⓘ
$70,900 - $164,050
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$39,900 - $39,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Rabocao has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
On-The-Job Training:
7 hours
Classroom Training:
6.5 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1 - 2