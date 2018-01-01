Racecuts Franchise LLC
Racing-themed men's hair salon
About
6315-B FM 1488, #171
Founded
2008
Franchising Since
2009 (9 Years)
Corporate Address
6315-B FM 1488, #171
Magnolia, TX 77354
CEO
louis zamudio
Financial Requirements
Initial Investment ⓘ
$112,325 - $265,795
Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$15,000 - $15,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
3%
Financing Options
Veteran Incentives
$7,000 off franchise fee
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $112,325 High - $265,795
Units
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
