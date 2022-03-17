Rad Air Complete Car Care

Auto repair and maintenance
2022 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$234K - $583K
Units as of 2022
10 0.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About Rad Air Complete Car Care

Industry
Automotive
Related Categories
Automotive Repair & Maintenance Services
Founded
1975
Parent Company
Rad Air Franchise Systems Inc.
Leadership
Andy Fiffick, Founder & CEO

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
1999 (23 years)
# of employees at HQ
3
Where seeking

This company is seeking new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
10 (as of 2022)

Franchisor Information

Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
Corporate Address
17601 W. 130th St., #A4
North Royalton, OH 44133
Corporate Address: Rad Air Complete Car Care

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Rad Air Complete Car Care franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,500
Initial Investment
$234,250 - $582,500
Net Worth Requirement
$450,000
Cash Requirement
$125,000
Veteran Incentives
Reduced royalty fee for first six months
Royalty Fee
6%
Term of Agreement
15 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
99 hours
Classroom Training
68 hours
Additional Training
As needed
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
4
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Rad Air Complete Car Care landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise by Entrepreneur Media. Our franchise listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise. That should include reviewing the franchisor's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees.
Updated: February 8th, 2021
