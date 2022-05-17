Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2022 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Ranked #493 last year
- Initial investment
-
$363K - $538K
- Units as of 2022
-
63 43.2% over 3 years
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Radiant Waxing franchise.
Radiant Waxing (formerly LunchboxWax) was created in 2010 by founder Debi Lane. Radiant Waxing is a waxing spa that offers personal care in the form of waxing procedures, pre- and post-waxing care, and sells at-home products, all provided in a chic environment.
Radiant Waxing has locations across the country and is looking to expand its reach by enrolling more franchisees who meet their criteria. To become a Radiant Waxing franchisee, you should be passionate about running your own business and have a desire to impact your community positively.
Why You May Want to Start a Radiant Waxing Franchise
There are many reasons why you may want to consider starting a Radiant Waxing franchise. First and foremost, the company could offer you the opportunity to grow your business and be your own boss. Starting a Radiant Waxing franchise means that you will be part of a business that is already established. The business model of this franchise strives to provide the customer with fair pricing and a desire to return for more services.
Franchise locations may have a good chance at achieving repeat business, thanks to the natural 5- to 6-week growth cycle of hair. Another great differentiation is the technique, vibe, and culture of Radiant Waxing, which may put you a cut above the competition.
The goal of Radiant Waxing is to grow a team of purpose-driven, awe-inspiring people in a fun business setting. In a nutshell, this franchise looks to build a team who can carry on their mission of 'headstrong, heart-filled, and hand-crafted.'
What Might Make a Radiant Waxing Franchise a Good Choice?
To be part of the Radiant Waxing team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of the franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Radiant Waxing franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
How To Open a Radiant Waxing Franchise
To get you started with the Radiant Waxing franchise, you should submit a franchise inquiry form. If you are seen as a good fit, a franchise team member may reach out to you to gather more in-depth information. If you progress through the Radiant Waxing franchising process, the company may provide you with the brand's Franchise Disclosure Document. This document will allow you to view the company's ins and outs, giving you greater insight into the opportunity.
You may be invited to the Radiant Waxing discovery day that happens at company headquarters in Englewood, Colorado, where you may sign a franchise agreement, speak to current franchisees, and meet the executive team. After that, you may begin your comprehensive training.
Soon, you may find yourself opening the newest Radiant Waxing location and providing your community with wax for days.
Company Overview
About Radiant Waxing
- Industry
- Personal-Care Businesses
- Related Categories
- Waxing, Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses, Miscellaneous Services, Salon & Spa Services
- Founded
- 2010
- Parent Company
- Wellbiz Brands Inc.
- Leadership
- Jeremy Morgan, CEO
Franchising Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2013 (9 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 110
- Where seeking
-
This company is seeking new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 63 (as of 2022)
Franchisor Information
Information for Franchisees
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $50,000
Initial Franchise Fee
The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $362,693 - $537,783
Initial Investment
The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $600,000
Net Worth Requirement
Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $100,000
Cash Requirement
- Veteran Incentives
- 20% off franchise fee/development fee
Veteran Incentives
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Royalty Fee
Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Ad Royalty Fee
This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Term of Agreement
Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Radiant Waxing has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 113 hours
- Classroom Training
- 12-17 hours
- Additional Training
- Ongoing
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingMarketing Planning & SupportSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 10
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Work with a free franchise expert and get what you need to start a Radiant Waxing franchise.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Radiant Waxing landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
