2022 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Ranked #493 last year
Initial investment
$363K - $538K
Units as of 2022
63 43.2% over 3 years
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Radiant Waxing franchise.

Radiant Waxing (formerly LunchboxWax) was created in 2010 by founder Debi Lane. Radiant Waxing is a waxing spa that offers personal care in the form of waxing procedures, pre- and post-waxing care, and sells at-home products, all provided in a chic environment.

Radiant Waxing has locations across the country and is looking to expand its reach by enrolling more franchisees who meet their criteria. To become a Radiant Waxing franchisee, you should be passionate about running your own business and have a desire to impact your community positively. 

Why You May Want to Start a Radiant Waxing Franchise

There are many reasons why you may want to consider starting a Radiant Waxing franchise. First and foremost, the company could offer you the opportunity to grow your business and be your own boss. Starting a Radiant Waxing franchise means that you will be part of a business that is already established. The business model of this franchise strives to provide the customer with fair pricing and a desire to return for more services. 

Franchise locations may have a good chance at achieving repeat business, thanks to the natural 5- to 6-week growth cycle of hair. Another great differentiation is the technique, vibe, and culture of Radiant Waxing, which may put you a cut above the competition. 

The goal of Radiant Waxing is to grow a team of purpose-driven, awe-inspiring people in a fun business setting. In a nutshell, this franchise looks to build a team who can carry on their mission of 'headstrong, heart-filled, and hand-crafted.' 

What Might Make a Radiant Waxing Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Radiant Waxing team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of the franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Radiant Waxing franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

How To Open a Radiant Waxing Franchise

To get you started with the Radiant Waxing franchise, you should submit a franchise inquiry form. If you are seen as a good fit, a franchise team member may reach out to you to gather more in-depth information. If you progress through the Radiant Waxing franchising process, the company may provide you with the brand's Franchise Disclosure Document. This document will allow you to view the company's ins and outs, giving you greater insight into the opportunity. 

You may be invited to the Radiant Waxing discovery day that happens at company headquarters in Englewood, Colorado, where you may sign a franchise agreement, speak to current franchisees, and meet the executive team. After that, you may begin your comprehensive training.

Soon, you may find yourself opening the newest Radiant Waxing location and providing your community with wax for days.

Company Overview

About Radiant Waxing

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Waxing, Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses, Miscellaneous Services, Salon & Spa Services
Founded
2010
Parent Company
Wellbiz Brands Inc.
Leadership
Jeremy Morgan, CEO

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2013 (9 years)
# of employees at HQ
110
Where seeking

This company is seeking new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
63 (as of 2022)

Franchisor Information

Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest
Corporate Address
1890 Wynkoop St., #1
Denver, CO 80202

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Radiant Waxing franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$50,000
Initial Investment
$362,693 - $537,783
Net Worth Requirement
$600,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee/development fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Radiant Waxing has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
113 hours
Classroom Training
12-17 hours
Additional Training
Ongoing
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Marketing Planning & Support
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
10
Are exclusive territories available?
No
