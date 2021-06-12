Radisson RedHotels
- 2021 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$7.1M - $32.8M
- Units as of 2021
-
11 83.3% over 3 years
Company Overview
About Radisson Red
- Industry
- Lodging
- Related Categories
- Hotels & Motels
- Founded
- 2014
- Parent Company
- Radisson Hotel Group, Americas
- Leadership
- Jim Alderman, CEO
Franchising Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2014 (7 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 700
- # of Units
- 11 (as of 2021)
Franchisor Information
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Radisson Red franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $75,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $7,061,890 - $32,804,335
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Royalty Fee
- 5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 20 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- No
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- Varies
- Classroom Training
- 47-65 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Radisson Red landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse more franchises that are similar to Radisson Red.
AKT
Burn Boot Camp
Tru by Hilton
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
Judge rejects lawsuit against McDonald's for racial discrimination
Two brothers accused the fast food chain of awarding African Americans establishments in less favorable locations.
Burger King Announces Donation Efforts to LGBTQ Organization, Taking a Jab at Chick-fil-A
Burger King aligns its new menu item with donation efforts for Pride month.
Entrepreneur Franchise of the Day: Pet Supplies Plus
Jack Berry and Harry Shallop opened the first supermarket-style pet food and supply store in Redford, Mich., and today Pet Supplies Plus is in the top 25 of the Entrepreneur Franchise 500.
5 Essential Elements Franchisees Need to Know about Their Franchise Agreement
If you are thinking about buying a franchise, give your full attention to the legal contract that connects you to the brand.
5 Affordable Franchises You Can Start for Less Than $10,000
You don't need to be rich to start your own business.
Entrepreneur Franchise of the Day: Kumon Math and Reading Centers
The tutoring franchise is tops in industry and the No. 6 business on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500.