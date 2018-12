Bio

The first Radisson Hotel, named after 17th-center French explorer Pierre-Esprit Radisson, was opened in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in 1909. It was purchased in 1962 by Curt Carlson. Today the chain has locations in over 70 countries around the world. It remains a part of the Carlson hotel group, which also franchises Park Inn by Radisson, Park Plaza and Country Inns & Suites by Carlson.