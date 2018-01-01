Realean
Real estate
Founded
2012
Franchising Since
2017 (1 Years)
Corporate Address
8501 42nd Ave. N.
St. Petersburg, FL 33709
CEO
Kevin Cahill
Initial Investment ⓘ
$24,210 - $34,220
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$19,900
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$19,900
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$19,900 - $19,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
2.5%
Realean has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Classroom Training:
12 hours