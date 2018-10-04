Red Roof Inn
Economy hotels
Founded
1972
Franchising Since
1996 (22 Years)
Corporate Address
7315 Walton Pkwy.
Columbus, OH 43054
CEO
Andrew Alexander
Parent Company
Red Roof Inns Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$195,500 - $5,099,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
4%
Red Roof Inn has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
9 hours
Classroom Training:
84.5 hours
Additional Training:
Regional workshops
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
10