Reis & Irvy's
Frozen yogurt vending machines
Founded
2016
Franchising Since
2016 (2 Years)
Corporate Address
2620 Financial Ct., #100
San Diego, CA 92117
CEO
Art Budman
Parent Company
Generation Next Franchise Brands
Ticker Symbol
Initial Investment ⓘ
$160,950 - $593,900
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$15,000 - $60,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
12%
Reis & Irvy's has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
50% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
6 hours
Classroom Training:
10 hours