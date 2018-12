To help Americans treat neck and back pain, an Austin, Texas, osteopath opened the first Relax The Back location in 1984. Each store provides customers with a variety of products for use in the home or office, while sleeping or traveling, and for health and fitness.

In 1998, the company created a Medical Advisory Panel comprised of orthopedic surgeons, chiropractors, physical therapists, ergonomists and fitness experts to help insure the quality of its products.