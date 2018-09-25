Relax The Back Corp.
Products for relief/prevention of back and neck pain
Founded
1984
Franchising Since
1989 (29 Years)
Corporate Address
4600 E. Conant St.
Long Beach, CA 90808-1874
CEO
David Wood
Initial Investment ⓘ
$219,700 - $391,300
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$29,500 - $29,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
2-5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Relax The Back Corp. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
80 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Additional Training:
Regional training
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2 - 5
In 1998, the company created a Medical Advisory Panel comprised of orthopedic surgeons, chiropractors, physical therapists, ergonomists and fitness experts to help insure the quality of its products.