Rent-A-Ruminant Franchise LLC
Vegetation management using goat herds
Founded
2004
Franchising Since
2016 (2 Years)
Corporate Address
POB 1345
Vashon, WA 98070
CEO
Tammy Dunakin
Parent Company
Rent-A-Ruminant
Initial Investment ⓘ
$80,000 - $128,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Rent-A-Ruminant Franchise LLC offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
Website development
Email marketing
Classroom Training:
4-7 days