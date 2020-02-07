Results Inc. Weight Loss Centers
Weight-loss coaching and products

Weight-loss coaching and products

About
Founded

2012

Franchising Since

2019 (1 Years)

Corporate Address

P.O. Box 2977
Cleveland, GA 30528

CEO

Marilisa Walker-Lyden

Parent Company

RWL Systems LLC

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$101,748 - $207,360

Net-worth Requirement

$300,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$50,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$59,000 - $126,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Ad Royalty Fee

1%

Financing Options

Results Inc. Weight Loss Centers has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Online Support

Field Operations

Site Selection

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

Website development

On-The-Job Training:

40 hours

Classroom Training:

34 hours

Additional Training:

Grand opening training and follow-up

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $101,748 High - $207,360
Units
+50.0%+0 UNITS (1 Year) +100.0%+1 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: February 7th, 2020
