Richard's Painting
- 2021 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$40K - $50K
- Units as of 2021
-
4
Company Overview
About Richard's Painting
- Related Categories
- Painting
- Founded
- 1999
- Leadership
- Richard Gould, President
Franchising Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2019 (2 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 16
- # of Units
- 4 (as of 2021)
Franchisor Information
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Richard's Painting franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $30,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $39,950 - $49,950
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Veteran Incentives
- 25% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Richard's Painting offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
- Third Party Financing
- Richard's Painting has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 38 hours
- Classroom Training
- 36 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary Software
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Richard's Painting landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse more franchises that are similar to Richard's Painting.
Regus
Five Star Painting
CertaPro Painters
Mosquito Hunters
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
Sweet news! Krispy Kreme shares will cost less than 500 pesos to go on the Nasdaq index
Donut chain Krispy Kreme expects to raise between $ 560 million and $ 650 million in its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and you can purchase shares of the company when they are listed on the Nasdaq index.
Entrepreneur Franchise of the Day: Caring Transitions
The senior transition and relocation company finished on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 for the second year in a row.
Subway's tuna does not have tuna DNA, according to research by The New York Times
There are still many doubts about it, but for the moment that was the result of the tests carried out by the medium.
Entrepreneur Franchise of the Day: Amazing Lash Studio
The eyelash-extension studio has made amazing progress in the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 year-over-year, finishing in the top 100 for 2021.
Entrepreneur Franchise of the Day: Burn Boot Camp
This top-100 franchise is among the most innovative and forward-thinking boutique fitness gyms.
5 Mistakes Franchisees Make When Looking for Business Real Estate
Avoid these common mistakes to ensure your next real-estate decision is the right one.