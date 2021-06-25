Richard's Painting

Richard's Painting

Painting
2021 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$40K - $50K
Units as of 2021
4
Company Overview

About Richard's Painting

Related Categories
Painting
Founded
1999
Leadership
Richard Gould, President

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2019 (2 years)
# of employees at HQ
16
# of Units
4 (as of 2021)

Franchisor Information

Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube
Corporate Address
112 E. Council St.
Salisbury, NC 28144
Corporate Address: Richard's Painting

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Richard's Painting franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000
Initial Investment
$39,950 - $49,950
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Richard's Painting offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
Richard's Painting has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
38 hours
Classroom Training
36 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Richard's Painting landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise by Entrepreneur Media. Our franchise listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise. That should include reviewing the franchisor's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees.
Updated: February 8th, 2021
