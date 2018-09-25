RNR Tire Express & Custom Wheels has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

RNR Tire Express & Custom Wheels is ranked #202 in the Franchise 500!

Bio RNR stores sell custom wheels and tires, with a rent-to-own option (called Rent-N-Roll) that allows customers to make weekly, bi-weekly or monthly payments. Based in Tampa, Florida, the company began franchising in 2003.

Cost Initial Investment: Low - $500,000 High - $1,000,000

Units +14.1% +12 UNITS (1 Year) +38.6% +27 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)