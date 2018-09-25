RNR Tire Express & Custom Wheels
Tire and custom wheel sales and rentals
Founded
1999
Franchising Since
2003 (15 Years)
Corporate Address
14620 N. Nebraska Ave. , Bldg. B
Tampa, FL 33613
CEO
Larry Sutton
Parent Company
SPF Mgt. Co. LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$500,000 - $1,000,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$1,000,000 - $100,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$500,000 - $1,000,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
RNR Tire Express & Custom Wheels has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
76 hours
Classroom Training:
50 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
6